Wolves Acquire Kostuch from Sarnia

Published on November 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sudbury Wolves News Release







(Greater Sudbury, ON) - Vice President and General Manager of the Sudbury Wolves Rob Papineau announced today that a trade has been completed with the Sarnia Sting. The Sudbury Wolves have acquired 2007-born forward Carter Kostuch from the Sting, with Sudbury sending a 2026 Wolves 6th round selection and a conditional 2027 Wolves 5th round selection to Sarnia in exchange.

"Carter is a player we were really high on in his draft year," said Papineau. "In getting to know him better these past few days, his maturity is outstanding, and his positive attitude is infectious. His perseverance and commitment to the game and his determination to be a pro hockey player is something we are excited to add to our team. He is close to his full return and being able to add a former first round OHL pick with over two years of eligibility remaining was something we felt strong about both for now and our future".

Carter Kostuch is a 5-foot-11, 170-pound left-handed forward from Richmond Hill, Ontario. Originally drafted in the first round, 21st overall by the North Bay Battalion, he joined the Sarnia Sting in the middle of his true rookie season. Kostuch recorded 16 points (nine goals and seven assists) in 31 games with the Sting during his 2023-24 rookie season, along with 12 points (four goals and eight assists) in 30 games this past 2024-25 season.

