Homestand Finishes with Doubleheader

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves finish their six-game homestand this week, including a Retro Wednesday game on Wednesday, November 19th at 7:05pm against the Barrie Colts, and concluded with a matchup on Friday, November 21st at 7:05pm against the London Knights.

The Wolves look to carry the momentum of a dramatic comeback win this past Saturday against the Saginaw Spirit. After dropping a battle with the Erie Otters on Friday 6-3, the Wolves rebounded in grand fashion on Saturday night. Trailing 1-0 with 1:34 left in the third period, Kieron Walton (WPG) found Hudson Chitaroni backdoor, who buried his first goal since returning from injury, tying the game at one. The drama wasn't over however, as Chase Coughlan beat the Saginaw defence to a loose puck, and beat goaltender Stepan Shurygin glove side with 26 seconds left in regulation to earn a thrilling 2-1 win at the Den.

Wednesday's game is proudly sponsored by Delta Hotels by Marriott. Show your spirit at Wednesday's game and you could win a $250 gift card, courtesy of Delta Hotels by Marriott! Wednesday is also Special Olympics Night, where the Wolves will be honouring Special Olympics athletes in our community pre-game. Finally, Wednesday is the second instalment of Retro Wednesday, where the Wolves will be wearing their retro green alternate uniforms!

Friday's game is proudly sponsored by Northern Nissan, where throughout the night Wolves Nation will have a chance to win jerseys of Wolves alumni! Along with a Northern Nissan t-shirt toss, there will be great prizes for all ages!

Season memberships for the 2025/26 Wolves season are available! Receive benefits such as a season member gift, exclusive contests and promotions, 15% off merchandise at Greater Sports, 15% off concessions at all Sudbury Wolves home games, and more! Contact [email protected] for more information.

Single game tickets for both games are available! Tickets can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Arena Box Office.

Group packages are available for both of this weekend's game and throughout the season. With a minimum purchase of 15 tickets, there's no better place than a Wolves game for your group to enjoy themselves. Contact Chris MacLean at [email protected] for more information.

Wolves Nation can make a difference with the Play it Forward 50/50 in partnership with the YMCA of Northeastern Ontario. Proceeds from Friday's jackpot draw will ensure every child in Sudbury has the chance to play, grow, and belong - as funds directly support local families and children who might otherwise miss out on the benefits of sports and recreation. Tickets can be purchased online HERE or in-person at the Sudbury Community Arena until the end of the second intermission.







