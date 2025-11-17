Overage Forward Sebastien Gervais Announces Commitment to Clarkson University
Published on November 17, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Saginaw Spirit News Release
Saginaw, Mich. - Spirit overage forward Sebastien Gervais announced Monday afternoon his commitment to play NCAA hockey at Clarkson University following his OHL career. Gervais' commitment comes on the heels of a weekend with points in each of Saginaw's three games (2G-3A--5P), including a three-point performance Sunday in North Bay (1G-2A--3P).
The Spirit selected the Windsor, Ont. native in the 12th round (224th overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. He has gone on to play 281 games with Saginaw at the time of this release, good for second most in team history. He sits 21 games behind Cole Coskey's record of 302 Spirit games, which was set back in 2020.
Gervais' OHL career has seen him play in all 68 regular season games twice (2022-2023, 2023-2024). He has 125 points (45G-80A) in his 281 career games. He also added 2G-2A--4P in 26 playoff games, as well as 1G-2A--3P when he appeared in all five games during Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup run.
This season, Gervais has 11 points (5G-6A) in 22 games. He will join the Clarkson University Golden Knights for the beginning of the 2026-2027 season in Potsdam, NY.
