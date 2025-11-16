Spirit Fall Late to Wolves Despite 38 Saves from Shurygin

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit left wing Juraj Rausa (right)

Sudbury, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell 2-1 against the Sudbury Wolves after a late third-period effort gave Sudbury the win. Sebastien Gervais had the lone goal for the Spirit on the power play, and Stepan Shurygin stopped 38 of 40 shots in the loss.

After the first 20 minutes, the Spirit and the Wolves remained in a scoreless tie, with Stepan Shurygin making 15 saves for the Spirit, and Owen Leonard stopping ten.

After 1: SAG 0 - 0 SBY (Total Shots: 10 - 15)

The battle of the goaltenders continued in the second, with Shurygin stopping 12 shots and Leonard stopping six, as the Wolves and the Spirit entered the third tied with no score.

After 2: SAG 0 - 0 SBY (2nd period shots: 6 - 12 Total shots: 16 - 27)

Sebastien Gervais opened the scoring midway through the third period on the power play. Gervais' fourth goal of the season beat Owen Leonard over the right shoulder from the left faceoff circle. Dima Zhilkin and Egor Barabanov picked up the assists as Saginaw took the lead at 10:01.

The Wolves responded on the power play after Hudson Chitaroni put in a cross-ice pass from Kieron Walton. Nathan Villeneuve picked up the secondary assist as the Wolves tied the game with 1:34 left in the third.

With 26 seconds left in the game, Chase Coughlan picked up a turnover at the offensive blue line. He flipped the game-winner over Stepan Shurygin's glove on a breakaway.

Final: SAG 1 - 2 SBY (3rd period shots 10 - 13, Total shots 26 - 40)

Powerplays: SAG 1/2 SBY 1/3

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (38 saves, 40shots) SBY: Owen Leonard (25 saves, 26 shots)

The Spirit finish their road tip on Sunday, November 16th, against the North Bay Battalion at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens.

