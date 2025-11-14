Shurygin Stops 38, Harmer Scores in OT as Spirit Beat Colts Thursday

Saginaw Spirit right wing Nikita Klepov (left) vs. the Barrie Colts

Barrie, Ont. - The Spirit started a three-game road trip strong with a 2-1 overtime win against the Barrie Colts behind an outstanding performance from goaltender Stepan Shurygin. Head coach Chris Lazary coached in his 400th career game on Thursday night and secured his 230th career win in a hard-fought overtime battle, won by Carson Harmer.

The Spirit controlled the pace early with some high-quality chances and big saves from Stepan Shurygin. Just before the halfway point of the first frame, Jacob Cloutier collected the puck in the slot from Dima Zhilkin to open up the scoring. Sebastien Gervais was credited with the secondary assist after winning a battle to get the puck to Zhilkin.

After Cloutier's goal, the Colts found some offensive momentum to tilt the ice in their favor, but Shurygin continued to deny them with multiple big saves for his team. Blake Barnes was called for tripping in the final minutes of the period, but the Spirit penalty kill kept the Colts off the board in the first 20.

After 1: SAG: 1 - BAR: 0 (Total Shots: 9 - 14)

The second period all came down to the netminders as Shurygin and Ben Hrebik shut down chance after chance for either side. Both teams stayed perfect on the penalty kill through the second frame and kept the ice fairly even throughout the period.

In the final minutes, Brad Gardiner and Bodie Stewart created an odd-man rush, and Stewart buried the puck past Shurygin to tie the game.

After 2: SAG: 1 - BAR: 1 (2nd period shots: 8 - 10 Total shots: 17 - 24)

Stewart's goal lit a fire under the Colts, as they came out firing in the final frame, but the third period belonged to Shurygin, who shut down multiple high-quality chances for the Colts. This game could not be decided in regulation, and the Spirit headed to overtime for the seventh time this season.

3rd: SAG: 1 - BAR: 1 (3rd period shots 7 - 13, Total shots 14 - 37)

Carson Harmer was the overtime hero for the Spirit, scoring off a feed from Levi Harper, giving the Spirit the win in a hard-fought battle against the Colts. Harper fed Harmer on a rush, and a shot off the post and in to secure the 2-1 victory.

Final: SAG: 2 - BAR: 1 (OT shots 3 - 2, Total shots 28 - 39)

Powerplays: SAG 0/2 BAR 0/3

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (38 saves, 39 shots), BAR Ben Hrebik (26 saves, 28 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action on Saturday, November 15th, facing off against the Sudbury Wolves for game two of the road trip at Sudbury Community Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

