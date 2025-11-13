OHL Announces Return of In-Person Draft: 2026 OHL Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore to be Held in Kingston

KINGSTON - In exciting news for the hockey community, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced that it will hold its first in-person draft since the year 2000. In partnership with Tourism Kingston, the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore will take place June 12-13, 2026, at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston, home of the Kingston Frontenacs.

Fans and media from across the League are invited to take in one of the most anticipated events on the OHL calendar as teams lay the groundwork for future success, welcoming the most talented prospects from across Canada and parts of the United States to their organizations.

The 2026 OHL Draft week festivities will also include the League's annual June meetings, bringing together OHL Governors, General Managers, and business operations staff from all 20 member teams.

Additional event details including specifics around tickets, a fan fest, hotel accommodations, media accreditation information, and scheduling will be shared in the months ahead.

Bryan Crawford, OHL Commissioner

"The return of an in-person OHL Priority Selection represents an exciting moment for everyone connected to our League. It's a special opportunity to bring our teams, players, families, and fans together in one place to celebrate what is often one of the most memorable days in a young player's life. We're thrilled to partner with the Frontenacs organization and Tourism Kingston to make this a truly unforgettable experience."

Doug Springer, Owner and Governor, Kingston Frontenacs

"It is truly an honour that the Frontenacs were selected to host the return of the live draft format to the OHL. As one of the longest serving Governors in our league, I remember the excitement of the live event from years past. The atmosphere and the comradery that is created by a live draft will be a welcome return. We look forward to bringing players, families, agents, teams, and fans together to celebrate the future stars of our league. There is no better place for that celebration than the city our sport was born in."

Megan Knott, CEO, Tourism Kingston

"Kingston has a rich hockey history, going back to 1886, when it was the site of the first organized hockey game, played on the frozen ice of Kingston Harbour. The city is home to the Original Hockey Hall of Fame, founded in 1943, and has been the birthplace of many players who later competed at an elite level. The Kingston Frontenacs franchise has been the city's major junior hockey team since 1973. Tourism Kingston is proud to welcome the OHL Draft to further mark our pride of the sport."

Jonathan Carroll, SVP, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Dominion

"We're proud to continue our partnership with the Ontario Hockey League through the 2026 OHL Priority Selection. The return of the in-person OHL Draft is a celebration of community, sport, and opportunity; values that are at the heart of who we are. At Real Canadian Superstore, we believe in fueling the next generation, whether it's on the ice or in our communities. This event portrays the bright future of Canadian hockey, helping create experiences that bring Canadians together and make a lasting difference. We're thrilled to be part of such a meaningful milestone for young athletes and their families."







