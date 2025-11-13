Firebirds Announce 2025 Frozen 5K

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday the 2025 Flint Firebirds Foundation Frozen 5K, sponsored by Flint Bishop Airport. The event is set to take place on Sunday, December 28 at the Dort Financial Center.

The Firebirds are holding the Frozen 5K for the second straight year, having introduced it in December of 2024. It is open to skaters, walkers and runners and will take place both on the Dort Financial Center ice and around the arena concourse. Skating participants will have 40 minutes to complete 40 laps, the equivalent of five kilometers, while runners and walkers can complete the 5K with 19 laps around the concourse. Skaters will be split into five heats and must bring their own skates in order to participate. Runners will have the option of three heats while walkers can choose from two.

Registration is open now with a fee of $55 to sign up, which includes a game ticket to the Firebirds' game against the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday, December 28 at 4 p.m. Participants who register by December 5 will receive a limited edition Frozen 5K T-Shirt and the first 200 to sign up will also get a Firebirds lap counter clicker in addition to a Frozen 5K medal, which will be handed out upon completion. Firebirds Season Membership holders and sponsors who wish to participate can do so for a special price of $35.

The Frozen 5K will benefit the Flint Firebirds Foundation.







