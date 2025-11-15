Game Day, Game 21, Firebirds vs Attack - 7 p.m.

Published on November 15, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center | Tickets

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall and Jimmy Lombardi both had three points, Mason Vaccari made 33 saves and the Firebirds beat the Brantford Bulldogs in overtime, 3-2, on Friday night at the TD Civic Centre. Lombardi scored the game-winning goal in overtime and Flint won its fifth straight game.

THE BIRDS ARE HOT: Flint enters Saturday's game with five consecutive wins, which is its longest winning streak of the season. The Birds have surpassed the four-game winning streak they went on from October 8-19 and it's the third time this year they have won three or more in a row. Flint has outscored its opponents, 24-12, during its winning streak and has also won eight of its last nine games on home ice.

GOAL SCORER: Jimmy Lombardi's game-winning goal on Friday was his 11th of the season and gave him goals in five straight games. Lombardi now has 11 goals in his last 10 games after starting the season with no goals in his first eight. He is two goals shy of his career high of 13, set over 62 games in the 2024-25 season. The 2025 fourth round pick of the Los Angeles Kings is second on the team in goals and leads it in points with 25. He has the most goals in the OHL since October 24, the day he scored his first of the season.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK: Owen Sound comes into Saturday's game leading the Midwest Division and sitting in second in the Western Conference with 28 points. The Attack score 4.27 goals per game, the second-most in the OHL. They are 8-2-0-1 on home ice but just 5-5-0-1 on the road. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Harry Nansi leads the team with 31 points and 24 assists while Tristan Delisle paces them with 14 goals. The Firebirds beat the Attack, 6-2, in their first meeting of the season on October 26 in Flint.

ODDS AND ENDS: Nathan Aspinall had his third two-goal game and his third three-point game on Friday night...the Firebirds are now 3-1 in OT and shootouts this season...Mason Vaccari made 30 or more saves for the eighth time this season on Friday...Flint will not play at home again for 11 days after Saturday night's game. The Firebirds' next home game is November 26, the eve of Thanksgiving.

UP NEXT: Flint will hit the road for three games next weekend, beginning on Friday night in Brampton. Puck drop at the CAA Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.