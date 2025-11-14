Game Day, Game 20, Firebirds at Bulldogs - 7 p.m.

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







TD Civic Centre

Brantford, Ontario

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi scored his 10th goal of the season, Urban Podrekar had two assists and Mason Vaccari made 26 saves as the Flint Firebirds beat the London Knights, 3-2, on Wednesday night at the Dort Financial Center.

THE BIRDS ARE HOT: Flint enters Friday's game with four consecutive wins, which matches their longest winning streak of the season. It's the third time this year the Firebirds have won three or more in a row. Flint has outscored its opponents, 21-10, during its winning streak.

GOAL SCORER: Jimmy Lombardi netted his 10th goal of the season on Wednesday night and now has 10 goals in his last nine games after starting the season with no goals in his first eight. Lombardi is three goals shy of his career high of 13, set over 62 games in the 2024-25 season. The 2025 fourth round pick of the Los Angeles Kings is second on the team in both goals and points (22). He has scored in four straight games and has the most goals in the OHL since October 24, the day he scored his first of the season.

CREAM OF THE CROP: Brantford comes into Friday's game having not yet lost in regulation this season. The Bulldogs are on a 19-game point streak and lead the OHL with 34 points. Brantford leads the league with 5.26 goals scored per game and the Bulldogs have outscored their opponents a combined 100-50 thus far this season. Flint and Brantford played in Flint on November 1, a game the Bulldogs won, 7-0.

HITTING THE ROAD: The Firebirds have enjoyed home ice to the tune of eight wins in their last nine outings at the Dort Financial Center. Four of their next five games though will be played on the road. Flint has gone 4-3-1-0 away from home so far this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Thibodeau recorded his 100th OHL assist on Wednesday night...Urban Podrekar has back-to-back multi-point games...Brantford's Jake O'Brien leads the OHL in points with 37 and in assists with 28. His teammate Adam Benak is second in the league with 31 points...three of Brantford's last six games have gone to overtime or a shootout.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will head back home to host the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025

