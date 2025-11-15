Tough Third Period Leaves Attack at a Loss 5-2 with London Knights

Published on November 14, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Tonight's game at the Canada Life Place between the Owen Sound Attack and London Knights was nothing short than brawl on ice. In an ending loss score for the Attack of 5-2 London, the bears will have to look forward to their next ventures in Flint Saturday night.

Recording a goal each for the Owen Sound Attack were forward Tristan Delisle (assisted by Nicholas Sykora and Harry Nansi) and Defenceman Easton Mikus, assisted by Landon Jackman and David Bedkowski.

An explosive start to the first frame would find the Attack deep in the London zone. Sykora, coming around the front of the Knights' net would set up a shot, rebounding towards Delisle. Taking full advantage of the already there puck, Delisle would poke it back up-and-in to London's net earning the Attack their first goal. London would answer back with a goal of their own tying the score early in the period. Landon Jackman pulling back around the London net would find himself in a prime position, feeding the puck to Mikus. Mikus making the quick action playthrough would see his first goal of the 2025-26 season and the Attack's second goal of the game.

The second frame would be a less than favourable 20 minutes for the Attack as they wouldn't see any productive movement. Scoring on the power play, the Knights would peel to the front of Owen Sound's net, where Jaxon Cover would tie the score up 2-2 London. Another back-to-back goal from London would continue their confidence putting them in the lead 3-2 over the Attack. With a little less than 10 minutes remaining in the frame, the London Knights' would eye a breakaway play, in a shorthanded goal ending the period with a 2 goal lead.

A dragging third period would see little to no movement on either side. With many power plays and penalty kills for both teams, it was imperative that the Attack made moves to get back to the races. In a last ditch effort, Owen Sound pulled goaltender Carter George to add an extra forward to the push. This would unfortunately lead to London landing their final nail in the coffin, ending the game in a 5-2 London win.

The Attack will now be heading stateside for a Saturday night game against the Flint Firebirds.







