Noah Roberts Announces Commitment to Sacred Heart University

Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack defence-man Noah Roberts, has announced his commitment to Sacred Heart University. An official date has not yet been announced. The Pioneers are located out of Fairfield, Connecticut, USA and are a part of the NCAA Men's Division 1 Hockey. More information about the Pioneers can be found on their website here.

"I'm very excited and honoured to be committed to Sacred Heart." Roberts said about the commitment. "I wouldn't have been able to to do it without the help of my family, friends and coaches."

The 6-foot-1, Uxbridge, ON native was first drafted into the Ontario Hockey League in 2021 to the Brantford Bulldogs, formally known as the Hamilton Bulldogs, as a 3rd round pick (#53 overall). After playing three regular seasons with the Bulldogs, Roberts then was traded to Sudbury during the 24-25 season playing 25 games with the Wolves. An early season trade with Sudbury would see Roberts moved to the Owen Sound Attack. Overall, Roberts has recorded a total of 4 goals, 27 assists and 31 points in his 191 OHL games career.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.