Official Storm Watch Party Sunday, November 23 vs. Windsor Spitfires

Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Be a part of the second Official Storm Watch Party of the season on Sunday, November 19 at Royal City Brewing Company, as your Guelph Storm take on the Windsor Spitfires.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Windsor. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brewing Company by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at at (888)-485-2739.

