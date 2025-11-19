Fronts Fall in Overtime Wednesday Morning

Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston, ON - It was loud early this morning inside Slush Puppie Place for the Kingston Frontenacs' annual School Day game. The Fronts played host to the Ottawa 67's in a rematch of Ottawa's School Day game a week ago, a game that the 67's won 2-1 in a shootout.

The Frontenacs came out of the gates with a ton of energy, feeding off of the electric atmosphere of 4,400+ screaming kids. After failing on an early powerplay opportunity, the Frontenacs found themselves on a penalty kill just under five minutes into the opening period. Maleek McGowan didn't seem to mind playing a man short; as he skated end-to-end and buried a beautiful shorthanded goal to open the scoring.

Ottawa is near the top of the Eastern Conference standings for a reason, as they're a resilient and structured team. The 67's responded to McGowan's opening goal just under three minutes later on another powerplay opportunity off the stick of Thomas Vandenberg. Nic Whitehead found Vandenberg at the side of the net unmarked for a tap in to tie the game up.

Just before the first period came to a close, Tomas Pobezal dropped a pass for Andrew Kuzma off the rush and he ripped a shot off the crossbar and in for his eighth of the season.

The game stayed at a 2-1 score until the third period when Nic Whitehead found the back of the net on a man advantage, tying the game up at two a side. The score would stay 2-2 until the end of regulation.

Ottawa would start the extra frame with a man advantage that carried over from the end of the third period. With that extra attacker, Cooper Foster and the 67's were able to capitalize beating the Frontenacs 3-2 Wednesday morning.

The Frontenacs now turn their attention to Friday night when they host the Peterborough Petes on 'Throwback' night at Slush Puppie Place.







