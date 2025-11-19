Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Second Annual Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Friday's Game
Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Guelph Storm and Rexall have teamed up to host a Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Friday, November 21 as the Owen Sound Attack visit the Royal City.
For 120 years, Rexall has been caring for your health-this season, get ready for both the game and flu season with us. Rexall is offering a simple, safe, and convenient way to book and receive your flu shot. Fans can visit the clinic by gate 6 at the top of the stairs in the old Quebec Street Mall from 2:00pm through the second intermission of the game to take part in the clinic. The clinic will offer both COVID-19 and flu shots and is open to everyone! Those wishing to take part will need to bring their health card and fill out a consent form. Save time by downloading the form and filling it out ahead of time, click here to download.
Tickets to Friday's game can be purchased online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2025
- Fronts Fall in Overtime Wednesday Morning - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attacking Medication Misuse Campaign with Grey Bruce Public Health Returns - Owen Sound Attack
- Caden Kelly to Join the Cape Breton Eagles - Ottawa 67's
- Saturday Is the Dustin Brown Alumni Game as the Firebirds Come to Town - Guelph Storm
- Bronas Commits to Wolves - Sudbury Wolves
- Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Second Annual Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Friday's Game - Guelph Storm
- Noah Roberts Announces Commitment to Sacred Heart University - Owen Sound Attack
- Official Storm Watch Party Sunday, November 23 vs. Windsor Spitfires - Guelph Storm
- School Day Madness in Kingston as the Frontenacs Get Set to Host the 67's this Morning - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Saturday Is the Dustin Brown Alumni Game as the Firebirds Come to Town
- Storm Team up with Rexall to Host Second Annual Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Friday's Game
- Official Storm Watch Party Sunday, November 23 vs. Windsor Spitfires
- Holiday Smile Cookies are back at Tim Hortons
- Game Day - November 18 - GUE at KIT