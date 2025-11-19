Saturday Is the Dustin Brown Alumni Game as the Firebirds Come to Town

Published on November 19, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saturday, November 22nd is the Dustin Brown Alumni Game as the Flint Firebirds visit the Sleeman Centre for a 4:07pm puck drop.

The first 1000 fans to enter gate 6 will receive a replica mini banner celebrating Dustin Brown. The game will be the hockey club's most recent homecoming game for Storm alumni and their families. All former players and their families are invited to attend the November 22nd game. Don't miss your chance to watch Storm history unfold, secure your tickets now, online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

A leader in every sense of the word, Dustin officially retired from the NHL in April of 2022 at the conclusion of his 18th season with the Kings. He played in a Kings franchise record 1,296 games, served as the captain for eight season. His number was officially retired by the Los Angeles Kings in February 2023, and a statue was unveiled in his honour outside of the arena. He was officially inducted in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame later that year.

