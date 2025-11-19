Caden Kelly to Join the Cape Breton Eagles

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have released forward Caden Kelly to the Cape Breton Eagles of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

"Caden has been an excellent teammate & ambassador of our organization since he joined us. We are grateful for everything he has done for the team," said 67's General Manager Jan Egert. "We wish him success in this next chapter of his junior career."

Kelly, 19, was chosen 38th overall by Ottawa in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft. The Mississauga native played 180 games over four seasons with the Barber Poles, totalling 20 goals and 23 assists for 43 points.







