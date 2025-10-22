Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd Appointed OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations

Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa 67's General Manager, James Boyd, has been named Vice President of Hockey Operations for the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Since joining the organization in 2017, Boyd has played a central role in the success of the 67's, contributing both on the ice and behind the scenes. During his time as General Manager, he helped lead the Barber Poles to three East Division titles, an Eastern Conference Championship, and a spot in the 2019 OHL Finals after winning the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the League's best regular season team. He also won the inaugural Jim Gregory Trophy as OHL General Manager of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

During his tenure with the 67's, Boyd also served in key roles with Hockey Canada, including as General Manager for Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship and leading the U20 Program of Excellence management group for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

"James has played a vital role in shaping the 67's since he joined our organization in 2017. His contributions have left a lasting mark on our hockey club both for the present and the future," says Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa 67's. "While we will miss James, we're incredibly thankful for everything he has contributed to the 67's and we wish him all the best in his new role with the OHL."

Boyd's impact in Ottawa has gone far beyond hockey operations. He fostered a culture based on development, professionalism, and community, helping players grow not only as athletes but also as individuals. His steady leadership and clear vision contributed to establishing a new benchmark for what it means to be part of the Barber Poles organization.

A former OHL player, Boyd played with the Kitchener Rangers, Ottawa 67's, and Belleville Bulls from 1993 to 1997. His lasting dedication to player development and organizational excellence has made him one of the League's most esteemed figures.

"James is someone I've worked closely with for a number of years, and I've always appreciated his honesty and commitment to building a competitive hockey team," said Dave Cameron, Head Coach of the Ottawa 67's. "He's had a big impact on the group, and I know he'll continue to do great things in his next role. The OHL is getting a tremendous person, and they're lucky to have him. I wish him nothing but the best."

Boyd will continue as 67's General Manager until he assumes his new duties as the OHL's Vice President of Hockey Operations on November 17.







