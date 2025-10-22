Learn More About Guelph Wish Fund for Children and CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night
Published on October 22, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Friday, October 24th is CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night in support of Guelph Wish Fund sponsored by Coldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate as the Kingston Frontenacs visit the Sleeman Centre for the only time this season.
About Guelph Wish Fund for Children
The Guelph Wish Fund for Children provides 'wishes' and support to children under the age of 19, residing in Guelph or Wellington County, who are living with a significant illness, life-altering injury or a rare and debilitating syndrome. They provide hope, strength and joy to children and their families during a very difficult time. They partner with the community, tireless volunteers, and the generosity of many individuals, groups and businesses, to provide a special experience or family necessities to all deserving children who are facing a significant or life-altering disease, injury or medical challenge in our community. They have a dynamic volunteer Board, professional staff, and a rich base of dedicated community supporters and volunteers. GWFC successfully engages in proactive outreach and actively communicates to the community about the work it does. The organization is well managed and financially self-reliant. Click here to learn more.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 22, 2025
- Sam O'Reilly Named 54th Captain in Franchise History - London Knights
- Barrack's Birthday Party: Celebrate 10 Years with Kingston's Favourite Bear on November 2nd - Kingston Frontenacs
- Petes' Grayden Strohack Suspended for Five Games - OHL
- Niagara IceDogs Announce New Start Time for Game vs Kingston - Niagara IceDogs
- Jolt Celebration Club Unveiled Inside the Dow Event Center - Saginaw Spirit
- Time Change to 6pm for Friday's Game - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL Appoints James Boyd as Vice President of Hockey Operations - OHL
- Ottawa 67's General Manager James Boyd Appointed OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations - Ottawa 67's
- Learn More About Guelph Wish Fund for Children and CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Learn More About Guelph Wish Fund for Children and CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night
- Friday Is CBN Gives Wishes the Home Advantage Night Sponsored by Caldwell Banker Neumann Real Estate
- 5 Storm Players Included on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Carter Stevens
- Game Day - October 18 - GUE at OS