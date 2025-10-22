Jolt Celebration Club Unveiled Inside the Dow Event Center

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit, Jolt Credit Union, ASM Global, and Dow Event Center are pleased to announce the newly-named Jolt Celebration Club, the 10,000 square foot event space formerly known as the Budweiser Red Room.

"There is significant positive momentum happening in and around the Dow Event Center," said Sprit President and Managing Partner Craig Goslin. "Today we have continued major support from Jolt Credit Union as the Red Room is renamed the Jolt Celebration Club. We are grateful to Alan Watson, Bridget Looby Staffileno, and the entire Jolt Board of Directors as they recognize the importance of a strong Riverfront Saginaw, and to have the Jolt brand as a major ingredient of the fabric inside the geography of the upcoming Medical Diamond project. On behalf of our partners, Dow, Saginaw County, and facility manager Legends, it's our honor to have Jolt Credit Union and their brand deeply associated with all of us."

Jolt transitions into the Celebration Club after three years with the naming rights to the Event Park. The Jolt Celebration Club will continue its service of events, including pregame activities ahead of Saginaw Spirit home games.

"Our commitment to Saginaw's incredible community remains as strong as ever," said Alan Watson, President/CEO at Jolt Credit Union. "When one chapter ends, another begins and this one's all about celebration."

Fans will get their first look at the newly named Jolt Celebration Club this weekend, as the Spirit host the Erie Otters on Friday, Oct. 24, and the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, Oct. 25. Puck drop for both games is at 7:05pm.







