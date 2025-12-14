Geldart Scores First OHL Goal as Spirit Fall in Shootout to Rangers

Saginaw, Mich. - The Spirit wrapped up a two-game weekend at home in a high intensity matchup against the Kitchener Rangers, falling in the shootout, 5-4.

An action-packed first period started in the opening minutes of the game. The Rangers quickly got on the board within the opening minutes of the game on a shot from Jack Pridham at 1:49. Pridham scored again halfway through the period off a feed from Christian Humphreys and the Rangers found themselves up 2-0 early.

Twenty seconds later, the Spirit fired back. Nic Sima sent the puck up for Gensen Geldart, who netted his first OHL goal to put the Spirit on the board.

The Spirit stayed firing and with a power play opportunity a minute after Gelhdart's goal, they wasted no time. Egor Barabanov and Levi Harper set up Nikita Klepov on the left circle to score his 17th goal of the season. Both Klepov and Barabanov extended their point streaks to five games each as the Spirit tied the game.

After 1: SAG: 2 - KIT: 2 (Total Shots: 8 - 10)

The Spirit kept the momentum going into the second frame. Neither team was able to break the tie, trading opportunities on the man advantage.

Halfway through the period, the Spirit entered into the zone and applied pressure that found Nic Sima in front of the net for his second point of the night to give the Spirit the lead. Josh Glavin and Barabanov were credited with the assists on the goal that made it 3-2.

The Rangers had penalties begin to stack up throughout the period, but kept the Spirit from adding any more. Saginaw held the one goal lead going into the final frame.

After 2: SAG: 3 - KIT: 2 (2nd period shots: 14 - 8 Total shots: 22 - 18)

Two Saginaw penalties to start the period gave the Rangers a boost to start the period. Pridham took the man advantage opportunity to secure his first hat trick of the season and tied the game back up.

Saginaw found a quick response a few minutes later to reclaim the lead. Brody Pepoy scored in his second straight game on a snipe from the slot. Carson Harmer and Jacob Cloutier were credited with the assists as the Spirit went ahead 4-3.

In the final minutes, the Rangers' Tanner Lam found the equalizer once again to take the game to overtime.

After 3: SAG: 4 - KIT: 4 (3rd period shots 5 - 13, Total shots 27 - 31)

Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime and the game would be decided in a shootout where the Rangers took the extra point on Cameron Arquette's shootout-winner.

Final: SAG: 4 - KIT: 5 (OT shots 2-3, Total shots 29 - 34)

Powerplays SAG 1/4 KIT 1/5

Goaltenders: SAG Stepan Shurygin (30 saves, 36 shots), KIT Jason Schaubel (25 saves, 29 shots)

The Spirit will be back in action on Wednesday, December 17th, for a midweek matchup against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.







