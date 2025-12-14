Otters Rally Late and Defeat Battalion

Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would continue their homestand Saturday on what was a very emotional night for the organization, paying tribute to late owner Jim Waters. Erie would look to bounce back after a tough loss at the hands of the Brantford Bulldogs Thursday as they would take on the North Bay Battalion for the second and final time this season, looking to earn a split of the season series.

The game would begin with both clubs trading blows. Just moments into the game, the Battalion would be awarded a penalty shot. Shamar Moses would take it but be denied by Otters netminder Noah Erliden. Each club would look for the opener but goaltending would steal the show in the first. North Bay would have two power play chances, Erie with one but both clubs would be held off the board as it would finish 0-0 after one. Shots on goal would be even at 10-10.

The second would begin in the same form as the first, both teams searching for their opportunity to get on the board, but Erliden and Battalion netminder Michael McIvor would have other ideas. It would be Erie to find the opener as Dylan Edwards (16) would extend his point streak and give the Otters a 1-0 lead. Erie would hold that lead for the next 10 minutes where they would be awarded a 5-on-3 power play. On said man-advantage, it would be North Bay to capitalize as Kent Greer (SHG, 6) would tie the game at 1-1. Both clubs would have chances to take the lead but goaltending would be strong once again, keeping the score 1-1 after 40 minutes of play. Shots on goal would be tied 18-18.

In the third, the contest would open up, both teams creating chance after chance, but neither being able to solve Erliden and McIvor. It would take nearly all of the frame before the game would have it's conclusion. On a late power play, a shot from Gabriel Frasca (GWG, PPG, 15) would find its way through to give the Otters a 2-1 lead. Just moments later, Gabriel Frasca (ENG, [2], 16) would seal it with an empty-netter to give the Otters a 3-1 lead. Erie would take the contest by a 3-1 score on an emotional night. Final shots on goal would see Erie out-shoot North Bay 33-30.

The Otters are back in action Friday for 3-2-1 Friday as they take on the Sarnia Sting for the second and final time at home this season. For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.