Rangers Battle Back Twice in Final Frame, Defeat Spirit in Shootout
Published on December 13, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Saginaw, MI - The Rangers trailed by a goal twice in the third period, both times finding a response to help send the game to overtime and eventually to a shootout. Kitchener did score the two opening goals of the game, both coming from Jack Pridham. Saginaw scored three unanswered to take a one-goal lead to the second intermission. Jack Pridham completed his first career OHL hat-trick with a power play goal to tie the game at 3-3. Brody Pepoy restored the Saginaw lead, but Tanner Lam would join Jack Pridham on the scoresheet with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to even the game once again.
Tanner Lam, Christian Humphreys, and Cameron Arquette all scored in the shootout, while Jason Schaubel stopped 3/5 attempts on route to a Rangers shootout victory.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 1 - SAG 0
1:49 Jack Pridham (15) - Jacob Xu, Carson Campbell
KIT 2 - SAG 0
11:22 Jack Pridham (16) - Christian Humphreys
KIT 2 - SAG 1
11:41 Gensen Geldart (1) - Nic Sima
KIT 2 - SAG 2 - PPG
12:45 Nikita Klepov (17) - Levi Harper, Egor Barabanov
Second Period
KIT 2 - SAG 3
12:19 Nic Sima (8) - Josh Glavin, Egor Barabanov
Third Period
KIT 3 - SAG 3 - PPG
8:38 Jack Pridham (17) - Jakub Chromiak, Weston Cameron
KIT 3 - SAG 4
12:24 Brody Pepoy (5) - Carson Harmer, Jacob Cloutier
KIT 4 - SAG 4
17:57 Tanner Lam (9) - Luca Romano
Shootout:
Lam - Goal
Barabanov - Goal
Humphreys - Goal
Klepov - Goal
Pridham - Miss
Pepoy - Miss
Romano - Miss
Gervais - Miss
Arquette - Goal
Cloutier - Miss
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 34 - SAG 29
Power play: KIT 1/4 - 1/5
FO%: KIT 47% - SAG 53%
The Starting Goalies:
Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 25/29 Saves, Four Goals Against, 3/5 in shootout, Win
Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 30/34 Saves, Four Goals Against, 2/5 in shootout, Loss
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts head to Sarnia on Wednesday to wrap up their five-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The Rangers will then return home for on December 19th for our Holiday Game!
