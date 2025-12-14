Rangers Battle Back Twice in Final Frame, Defeat Spirit in Shootout

Saginaw, MI - The Rangers trailed by a goal twice in the third period, both times finding a response to help send the game to overtime and eventually to a shootout. Kitchener did score the two opening goals of the game, both coming from Jack Pridham. Saginaw scored three unanswered to take a one-goal lead to the second intermission. Jack Pridham completed his first career OHL hat-trick with a power play goal to tie the game at 3-3. Brody Pepoy restored the Saginaw lead, but Tanner Lam would join Jack Pridham on the scoresheet with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to even the game once again.

Tanner Lam, Christian Humphreys, and Cameron Arquette all scored in the shootout, while Jason Schaubel stopped 3/5 attempts on route to a Rangers shootout victory.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 1 - SAG 0

1:49 Jack Pridham (15) - Jacob Xu, Carson Campbell

KIT 2 - SAG 0

11:22 Jack Pridham (16) - Christian Humphreys

KIT 2 - SAG 1

11:41 Gensen Geldart (1) - Nic Sima

KIT 2 - SAG 2 - PPG

12:45 Nikita Klepov (17) - Levi Harper, Egor Barabanov

Second Period

KIT 2 - SAG 3

12:19 Nic Sima (8) - Josh Glavin, Egor Barabanov

Third Period

KIT 3 - SAG 3 - PPG

8:38 Jack Pridham (17) - Jakub Chromiak, Weston Cameron

KIT 3 - SAG 4

12:24 Brody Pepoy (5) - Carson Harmer, Jacob Cloutier

KIT 4 - SAG 4

17:57 Tanner Lam (9) - Luca Romano

Shootout:

Lam - Goal

Barabanov - Goal

Humphreys - Goal

Klepov - Goal

Pridham - Miss

Pepoy - Miss

Romano - Miss

Gervais - Miss

Arquette - Goal

Cloutier - Miss

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 34 - SAG 29

Power play: KIT 1/4 - 1/5

FO%: KIT 47% - SAG 53%

The Starting Goalies:

Jason Schaubel (KIT) - 25/29 Saves, Four Goals Against, 3/5 in shootout, Win

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 30/34 Saves, Four Goals Against, 2/5 in shootout, Loss

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head to Sarnia on Wednesday to wrap up their five-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The Rangers will then return home for on December 19th for our Holiday Game!







