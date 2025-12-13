Game Day, Game 33, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Mason Vaccari made 32 saves, four different Firebirds scored and Flint beat the Kitchener Rangers, 4-1, on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Darels Uljanskis had two assists as the Firebirds won their eighth-consecutive home game.

FIRST PLACE BIRDS: The Firebirds took over first place in the Western Conference and in the West Division with their win over the Kitchener Rangers and the Windsor Spitfires' loss to the Kingston Frontenacs. The Firebirds lead the West with 47 points and are second in the OHL, trailing only the Brantford Bulldogs and their 49 points. Flint and Windsor still have five games remaining against one another this season

ON THE LEADERBOARD: Nathan Aspinall leads the OHL with 48 points and is second in the league with 22 goals. He has set a new career-high in goals, surpassing the 18 he scored in the 2023-24 season, and in points, also eclipsing the 47 he had in the 2024-25 season.

STILL STREAKING: Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 15 games on Friday, the longest active streak in the OHL and the second-longest in the league this season. He has 11 goals and 15 assists during his streak. Nathan Aspinall extended his own point streak to 13 games, the second-longest active streak in the league. He has 14 goals and 14 assists during his streak.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Firebirds have won eight consecutive home games and 13 of their last 14 on Dort Financial Center ice. Flint is 13-3-0-0 at home this season and their 13 wins are tied with the Brantford Bulldogs for the most home wins in the OHL. After Saturday's game, the Firebirds will play four of their next five games on the road.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds are 0-2-0-1 against Sarnia this season. Three of the Sting's eight wins this season have come against Flint...Luka Graziano was +4 on Friday night. He leads the Firebirds and is fifth in the OHL in plus/minus at +21...Sarnia named Alessandro Di Iorio its captain on Friday. Di Iorio replaces Lukas Fischer, who was traded to the Soo Greyhounds earlier in the week.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will hit the road for two games next weekend, beginning on Friday in St. Catharines against the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at Meridian Centre is set for 7 p.m.







