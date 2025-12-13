Kitchener Look to Bounce Back in Saginaw Saturday

Saginaw, MI - Kitchener travels to Saginaw for the fourth game of their road trip, squaring off against the Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have already met twice this season, with Kitchener holding a 2-0-0-0 record. Their most recent meeting came on November 7th, when Kitchener earned a 5-2 win. Tanner Lam recorded two assists and added an empty-net goal, while Egor Barabanov scored a power-play tally for the Spirit. Carson Harmer responded with another goal for Saginaw, but the Spirit couldn't find the equalizer.

Last season, the teams faced off four times, splitting the series evenly as each team picked up two wins. Kitchener dropped one game in overtime, finishing with a 2-1-1-0 record, while Saginaw went 2-2-0-0. Kitchener holds a winning record over the past five seasons against the Spirit. In 18 games, Kitchener owns an 10-6-2-0 record.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (18-10-3-0)

Despite a 4-1 loss to the Flint Firebirds on Friday, the Kitchener Rangers rank second in the Western Conference and hold their lead in the Midwest Division. Christian Humphreys (11G, 25A) was the lone scorer for the Rangers, with Cameron Arquette and Jack Pridham picking up assists on the play.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (9-15-3-3)

Saginaw are also coming off a Friday night loss, falling 5-3 to the London Knights, setting up an intriguing matchup as both teams look to rebound. The Spirit had a goal in each period, with Xander Velliaris scoring in the first, Brody Pepoy adding one in the second, and Levi Harper finding the back of the net in the third.

Saginaw currently sits ninth in the Western Conference with 24 points through 29 games.

Rookie Nikita Klepov has been a bright spot, ranking among the league's top 15 scorers with 37 points (16G, 21A) and is the second highest scorer amongst rookies. Egor Barabanov also sits inside the top 15, trailing Klepov by one point and three goals, while holding a two-assist advantage.

Drafted Spirit:

The Spirit have only one active player drafted to the NHL. Jacob Cloutier (Winnipeg Jets) was selected in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Saginaw Spirit will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head to Sarnia on Wednesday to wrap up their five-game road trip. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena. The Rangers will then return home for on December 19th for our Holiday Game! Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







