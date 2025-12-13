Kitchener Suffer First Regulation Loss of Road Trip
Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Flint Mi. - It seemed like one of those games the puck did not want to go in for the East Avenue Blue, as the Rangers outshoot the Firebirds, but fall 4-1 losing for the first time in regulation on this five-game road trip.
Christian Humphreys cut the deficit to two with a power play goal in the third period, but that was the only goal the Rangers would get in the game. Mason Vaccari continued his strong play against the Rangers turning aside 32 shots.
Scoring Summary:
First Period
KIT 0 - FLNT 1
4:38 Christopher Thibodeau (9) - Alex Kostov, Josh Colosimo
KIT 0 - FLNT 2 - GWG
14:51 Bryson Morgan (2) - Darels Uljanskis, Xavier Tessier
Second Period
KIT 0 - FLNT 3
0:12 Nathan Aspinall (22) - Luka Graziano, Darels Uljanskis
Third Period
KIT 1 - FLNT 3 - PPG
3:14 Christian Humphreys (11) - Cameron Arquette, Jack Pridham
KIT 1 - FLNT 4 - SHG/ENG
19:01 Jimmy Lombardi (20) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 33 - FLNT 23
Power play: KIT 1/3 - FLNT 0/1
FO%: KIT 57% - FLNT 43%
The Starting Goalies:
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss
Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 32/33 Saves, One Goal Against, Win
UP NEXT:
Kitchener head to Saginaw for the second game of a back-to-back, taking on the Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. The Rangers will finish up their five-game road trip for a midweek matchup in Sarnia on Wednesday, December 17th before returning home on Friday, December 19th for our Holiday Game! It is the last game before the holiday break so secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
