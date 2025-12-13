Kitchener Suffer First Regulation Loss of Road Trip

Kitchener Rangers goaltender Christian Kirsch and centre Andrew Vermeulen

Flint Mi. - It seemed like one of those games the puck did not want to go in for the East Avenue Blue, as the Rangers outshoot the Firebirds, but fall 4-1 losing for the first time in regulation on this five-game road trip.

Christian Humphreys cut the deficit to two with a power play goal in the third period, but that was the only goal the Rangers would get in the game. Mason Vaccari continued his strong play against the Rangers turning aside 32 shots.

Scoring Summary:

First Period

KIT 0 - FLNT 1

4:38 Christopher Thibodeau (9) - Alex Kostov, Josh Colosimo

KIT 0 - FLNT 2 - GWG

14:51 Bryson Morgan (2) - Darels Uljanskis, Xavier Tessier

Second Period

KIT 0 - FLNT 3

0:12 Nathan Aspinall (22) - Luka Graziano, Darels Uljanskis

Third Period

KIT 1 - FLNT 3 - PPG

3:14 Christian Humphreys (11) - Cameron Arquette, Jack Pridham

KIT 1 - FLNT 4 - SHG/ENG

19:01 Jimmy Lombardi (20) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 33 - FLNT 23

Power play: KIT 1/3 - FLNT 0/1

FO%: KIT 57% - FLNT 43%

The Starting Goalies:

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 20/23 Saves, Three Goals Against, Loss

Mason Vaccari (FLNT) - 32/33 Saves, One Goal Against, Win

UP NEXT:

Kitchener head to Saginaw for the second game of a back-to-back, taking on the Spirit. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. The Rangers will finish up their five-game road trip for a midweek matchup in Sarnia on Wednesday, December 17th before returning home on Friday, December 19th for our Holiday Game! It is the last game before the holiday break so secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

