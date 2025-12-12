Game Day - December 12 - SAR at GUE
Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
It's the annual Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyline at the Sleeman Centre as the Storm host the Sarnia Sting.
Click here for today's Know Before You Go!
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jaakko Wycisk
2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection
Has 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games in his rookie season
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Alessandro Di Iorio
2nd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 11 games this season
Recently played in the CHL USA Top Prospects game, and named to the Western Conference team for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game
Upcoming Home Games:
Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm
Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm
