Game Day - December 12 - SAR at GUE

Published on December 12, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's the annual Community Backpack Project Night sponsored by Skyline at the Sleeman Centre as the Storm host the Sarnia Sting.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jaakko Wycisk

2nd overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection

Has 17 points (9 goals, 8 assists) in 22 games in his rookie season

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Alessandro Di Iorio

2nd overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 6 points (3 goals, 3 assists) in 11 games this season

Recently played in the CHL USA Top Prospects game, and named to the Western Conference team for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects game

Upcoming Home Games:

Friday, January 2nd 2026 - Brantford Bulldogs @ Guelph Storm 7:07pm

Sunday, January 4th 2026 - Peterborough Petes @ Guelph Storm 2:07pm

