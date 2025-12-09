Jovanovski, Singh, and Stevens Named to Roster for the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game Presented by Enbridge Gas

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today revealed the 40 players selected to compete in the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that will be held on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre, beginning at 7:00pm.

The inaugural event held last January in Brantford saw the Eastern Conference win a closely-matched game by a score of 5-4 in overtime, setting a high standard for the second annual clash of the OHL's top NHL Draft eligible prospects in just over a month's time.

Rosters were selected by a committee that included representatives from NHL Central Scouting with input from NHL General Managers along with OHL Vice President of Hockey Operations James Boyd. Each team features 18 skaters and two goaltenders.

The Western Conference roster features a trio of Storm players including goaltender Zach Jovanovski, blue liner Rylan Singh, and centreman Carter Stevens.

The Western Conference is coached by reigning OHL Coach of the Year Jussi Ahokas alongside fellow Kitchener Rangers bench staff in Associate Coach Jeff Kyrzakos and Assistant Coach Brad Flynn. Long-time Head Trainer and Equipment Manager Dan Lebold joins Head Athletic Therapist Nick Lichti in providing support services to the Western Conference.

Tickets are going fast for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game that will be produced by YourTV and televised across the province on local community channels across the YourTV and Rogers tv networks. Fans will be able to tune in online on FloHockey and streaming for free on FloHockey's YouTube and social media channels.







