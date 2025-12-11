A Look at the Jr. Stormers Kids Club Sponsored by Domino's Pizza

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ahead of the 2024/2025 season, the Guelph Storm announced the first-ever Jr. Stormers Kids Club sponsored by Domino's Pizza! They're excited to bring the program back for a second season to continue to engage the youngest fans in Storm City.

Kids 12 years old and under can take part in this program by having a parent or guardian register for a membership. Click here to check out the Jr. Stormers Kids Club activities in action.

The membership is free to sign up! By enrolling a youth they have the chance to take part in a number of fun and free activities throughout the 2025/2026 season. This includes the weekly Jr. Reporter, exclusive dressing room tours, pizza and games with Storm players, and early this season, an exclusive Jr. Stormers Skate with the Storm!

