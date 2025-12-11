Rosters Announced for 2026 OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase in Peterborough

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today unveiled rosters for the 2026 OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase set to take place on January 13-14 at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough, leading into the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas that takes place on Wednesday, January 14.

Eighty of the top U16 players from across Ontario will compete in the inaugural event, with the opportunity to showcase their talents in a unique setting alongside elite OHL Draft eligibles from across the province.

Rosters were established through a process that saw all 20 OHL member teams provide lists of draft eligible players they wish to see compete in the showcase.

The Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) leads all associations with 30 players participating in the showcase, followed by the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) with 16, the Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario (ALLIANCE) with 12, Ontario Prep Schools in Upper Canada College and The Hill Academy with a combined 10, Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) with seven and the Northern Ontario Hockey Association (NOHA)/Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO) with four.

The 80 prospects will be broken into four teams representing OHL graduates who have gone on to do big things in the National Hockey League (NHL). Coaches for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase Rosters

Team McDavid pays tribute to Connor McDavid, the former Red Tilson Trophy recipient, OHL Playoff MVP, and Erie Otters franchise cornerstone who has become one of the NHL's premier players with the Edmonton Oilers. McDavid was selected first overall in the 2012 OHL Priority Selection out of the GTHL Toronto Marlboros AAA program.

Team Byfield recognizes Quinton Byfield, the former Sudbury Wolves star and first overall 2018 OHL Priority Selection choice from the OMHA York-Simcoe Express AAA program, who has established himself as a key player with the NHL's Los Angeles Kings.

Team Suzuki honours Nick Suzuki, a former OHL champion, playoff MVP, and three-time Most Sportsmanlike Player who developed with the Owen Sound Attack and Guelph Storm. Suzuki currently serves as captain of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens. He developed with the ALLIANCE London Jr. Knights AAA program.

Team Tavares is named after John Tavares, the OHL's all-time goal-scoring leader with 215 goals across four seasons with the Oshawa Generals and London Knights. A Red Tilson Trophy and Eddie Powers Trophy winner as the OHL's top scorer, Tavares is currently playing his in his 17th NHL season and suiting up for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He's a product of the GTHL Toronto Marlboros AAA program.

The showcase provides a unique opportunity for OHL scouts and evaluators to assess Ontario's rising stars in a competitive setting ahead of the 2026 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore, scheduled for June 12-13 at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston. The OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase is expected to draw a significant contingent of scouts as teams continue to establish their draft lists.

2026 OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase Schedule

All games to be played at Miskin Law Community Complex Russelle Toyota Pad

Tuesday, January 13th

2:00pm - Team Tavares vs. Team McDavid

4:00pm - Team Byfield vs. Team Suzuki

Wednesday, January 14th

1:00pm - Team McDavid vs. Team Byfield

3:00pm - Team Suzuki vs. Team Tavares

Admission is free to the general public. All four games will also be streamed live across FloHockey's social media and YouTube channels.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.