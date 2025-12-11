Bears Head out on a 3 Game Road Trip to Play the Colts, Wolves and Greyhounds

Published on December 11, 2025

After splitting a two-game-header with the Erie Otters over the weekend, the Bears will head on the road for another three game stretch. In Barrie to face the Colts on tonight, then they will head up north to play the Sudbury Wolves the following Friday night and then head to the Soo to face the Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon puck drop.

Head to Head

This will be the fourth game between the Bears and Colts this season, the Bears have had the Colts number this year taking all three of the previous matchups this season. This weekend will also be the second of two games between the Bears and Wolves this season with the Attack taking the first match up back on November 1st 4-3 at the Bayshore. Sundays game in the Soo will be the first match up between the Greyhounds and Bears this season, last season the Bears took both of the games with the Greyhounds.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK: (17-12-0-2)

Heading into the weekend the Bears are 17-12-0-2 and are only 4-6 in their last ten games. The Bears will be looking for strong play from their point leaders Pierce Mbuyi (15-22-37), Harry Nansi (9-26-35) and Tristan Delisle (19-16-35). Special teams for the Attack has shown upside this season with them having the second ranked power play in the OHL working at 26.8% and their penalty kill has slowly been moving up the ranks now sitting at 14th in the OHL working at 76% this season. The Bears will also be without Cater George for this road trip as he is heading to the Team Canada World Junior training camp in Niagara Falls. George will be competing in two pre-tournament games before the final roster is selected, those games will be played in Kitchener and London. The Attack will be looking for strong play from both Trenton Bennett and Matthew Koprowski to have success this weekend.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among four players drafted to the NHL, three were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: David Bedkowski (Buffalo Sabres), Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The remaining player was taken in 2024: Carter George (Los Angeles Kings) and has signed his entry level agreement. The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have eleven players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Mason Roy (Providence), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), and Masen Wray (Holy Cross).

SCOUTING THE COLTS: (16-8-1-4)

Heading into Thursday's game the Colts are 16-8-1-4 and are 7-1-1-1 in their last ten games. Leading the way this year for the Colts is Cole Beaudoin (14-27-41), Kashawn Aitcheson (19-13-32) and Brad Gardiner (13-15-28). But they will be without Beaudoin and Aitcheson as they will both be at Team Canada's World Junior Camp. The Colts goaltending this year has been lead by Ben Hrebik he has 11 wins on the year with a 2.71 GAA and a 0.927 SAV%.

DRAFTED COLTS:

The Colts have six players drafted into the NHL already. Drafted in 2023 was Brad Gardiner taken by the Dallas Stars. They had three players drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft Emil Hemming (DAL), Cole Beaudoin (UTA) and Gabriel Eliasson (OTT). The other two were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) and Evan Passmore (NYR).

SCOUTING THE WOLVES: (9-19-1-0)

The Wolves this season are 9-19-1-0 and are 5-5 in their last ten games. Leading the way for the Wolves is Kieron Walton (18-19-37), Nathan Villeneuve (11-22-33) and Artem Gonchar (7-10-17). The Wolves special teams this year sits in the middle of the pack in both power play which sits 8th in the OHL working at 22.8% and penalty kill that sits 10th working at 77.2%.

DRAFTED WOLVES:

The Sudbury Wolves have five NHL drafted players on their roster Jan Chovan (LA) and Artem Gonchar (NYR) who were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft; Nathan Villeneuve (SEA) and Kieron Walton (WPG) who were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft; Alex Pharand (CHI) who was taken in the 2023 NHL Draft.

SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS: (18-10-1-1)

Heading into the weekend the Soo is 18-10-1-1 and are on a three game winning streak as well as going 7-2-0-1 in their last ten games. Leading the way for the Greyhounds is Chase Reid (14-20-34), Marco Mignosa (13-20-33) and Christopher Brown (10-19-29). The Greyhounds will also be missing players to World Junior Camps as Chase Reid will be at the USA camp and Brady Martin will be at Team Canada's camp. In net for the Soo this year has been locked down by Landon Miller he has 13 wins with a 2.71 GAA and a 0.892 SAV%.

DRAFTED GREYHOUNDS:

The Soo have six players drafted into the NHL, two of them were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft Goalie Landon Miller (DET) and newly acquired defence man Lukas Fisher (STL). The other four were drafted in the 2025 NHL Draft Brady Martin (NSH), Jordan Charron (PIT), Marco Mignosa (TB) and Travis Hayes (PIT).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this weekend by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.







