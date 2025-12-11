Kitchener Rangers to Host Holiday Game & Food Drive Presented by Make Space Storage on December 19th

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







KITCHENER, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are excited to welcome fans to The Aud on Friday, December 19th at 7pm for our Holiday Game and Food Drive, proudly presented by Make Space Storage. As the Rangers face off against the Owen Sound Attack, fans can look forward to an evening filled with festive spirit, community giving, and memorable holiday fun.

In keeping with the season of giving, the Rangers will once again support The Food Bank of Waterloo Region through a game-night food and fund drive. With the cost of groceries rising and the pressure of the holidays looming, families in our community urgently need your support. Join us to help make this season a happy one, instead of a hungry one. Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or make monetary donations upon arrival with all contributions directly supporting local families in need during the holiday season.

Fans can drop off donations at the Make Space Storage container at Door 13, or with The Food Bank volunteers who will be stationed at every entrance. Make Space Storage will also be handing out raffle cards those that donate to enter to win Yeti prizes at their table in the North Concourse. Fans of all ages can take part in holiday-themed activities, snap photos with Santa, who will be located beside the East Avenue entrance, and enjoy a warm, family-friendly atmosphere.

In tandem with our 5th Annual Holiday Food Drive, we're excited to partner with the Kitchener Rangers and The Food Bank of Waterloo Region for this special game night. Both organizations do incredible work to support local families, and we're proud to play a part in bringing this initiative to life. Food insecurity isn't a short-term challenge for many Canadians anymore; it's an ongoing reality. By coming together, we're hoping to raise awareness and make a meaningful difference in our community.

"The holiday season can be especially challenging for the 73,000 adults and children-or one in nine households-in Waterloo region who are struggling to put food on the table," said Kim Wilhelm, CEO at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region. "We're grateful to the Kitchener Rangers and Make Space for bringing the community together to support local neighbours in need. Every donation of food or funds helps ensure that more people can enjoy a healthy, nutritious meal."

"We're proud to bring our community together each year for this meaningful tradition," said Kitchener Rangers Chief Operating Officer Joe Birch. "Our fans always show incredible generosity and partnering with Make Space and The Food Bank of Waterloo Region allows us to make an even greater impact during a time when support is needed most."

This year's Holiday Game promises to be a highlight of the season, combining the excitement of Rangers hockey with the warmth and magic of the holidays. Whether you're joining us with family, friends, or fellow fans, it's the perfect way to celebrate together and give back to the community we call home.

Tickets are available now at kwtickets.ca or in-person at The Aud Box Office sponsored by Whiteway Plumbing.







