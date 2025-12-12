Petrovski Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in Petes Loss to Spitfires

Published on December 11, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release









Peterborough Petes centre Aidan Young vs. the Windsor Spitfires

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes centre Aidan Young vs. the Windsor Spitfires(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, December 11, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Windsor Spitfires for their annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by Rexall. Windsor won the game by a score of 6-3.

In the first minute of the third period, James Petrovski scored his first goal as a Pete, sending the teddy bears onto the ice. A total of 1580 donations were collected and counted by Chemong Home Hardware Building Centre and donated in support of the Pete 99.7 and KX105 Christmas Toy Drive, in support of the Salvation Army's Annual Christmas Appeal.

James Petrovski, Adam Levac, and Matthew Perreault scored for the Petes, while Carson Cameron, Gerry DiCunzolo, Brennan Faulkner, and Aiden Young each had an assist. Easton Rye made 38 saves in the loss.

Game Recap:

First Period:

WIndsor Goal (5:04) - Shawn Costello (1), Assists -Beksultan Makysh (12), Cole Dubowsky (1)

Second Period:

Windsor Goal (2:52) PP - Ethan Belchetz (18), Assists - Liam Greentree (15), Carson Woodall (29)

Windsor Goal (10:25) PP - Anthony Cristoforo (5), Assists - Carson Woodall (30), Ethan Belchetz (19)

Windsor Goal (12:18) PP - Cole Davis (12), Assists - Caden Harvey (9), AJ Spellacy (7)

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal (:54) PP - James Petrovski (1), Assist - Carson Cameron (9)

Peterborough Goal (5:18) - Adam Levac (12), Assist - Gerry DiCunzolo (4)

Windsor Goal (7:16) - Anthony Cristoforo (6), Assists - Liam Greentree (16), Carson Woodall (31)

Peterborough Goal (7:53) - Matthew Perreault (3), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (8), Aiden Young (14)

Windsor Goal (8:45) - Liam Greentree (16), Assist - Jack Nesbitt (14)

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, December 13 when they host the Brantford Bulldogs for Rogers Birthday Bash presented by Lansdowne Place and in support of Autism Ontario. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

Images from this story







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.