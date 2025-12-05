Petes End Firebirds 12 Game Point Streak with WIn at Home

Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye and defenceman Carson Cameron vs. the Flint Firebirds

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, December 4, the Peterborough Petes hosted the CHL's number eight ranked Flint Firebirds at the Peterborough Memorial Centre for the only time this season. Flint battled back in the third period, but the Petes would hold on, winning the game by a score of 3-2.

Adam Novotný led the way for the Petes with his second straight two goal, one assist performance, while Adam Levac and Matthew Soto each had two assists. Aiden Young also scored in the game, netting his seventh goal of the season. Easton Rye made 28 saves for his 15th win of the campaign, tying Firebirds goalie Mason Vaccari for the league lead.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Peterborough Goal (17:49) - Adam Novotný (17), Assist - Adam Levac (12)

Second Period:

Peterborough Goal (13:29) - Aiden Young (7), Assists - Matthew Soto (15), Adam Novotný (14)

Third Period:

Flint Goal (4:53) - Darels Uljanskis (2), Assists - Alex Kostov (16), Dryden Allen (10)

Peterborough Goal (10:05) - Adam Novotný (18), Assists - Adam Levac (13), Matthew Soto (16)

Flint Goal (12:21) PP - Darian Anderson (4), Assists - Darels Uljanskis (3), Nathan Aspinall (22)

The Petes are back in action on Friday, December 5, when they travel to Kitchener to take on the Kitchener Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.

