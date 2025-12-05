Sunday Is Delta Hotels by Marriott Game Day
Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Sunday is Delta Hotels by Marriott game day as the Kitchener Rangers visit the Sleeman Centre.
Marriott Bonvoy members will be eligible to win a $250.00 Delta Hotels gift card for a stay at any of the 135 Delta Hotels locations. Be sure to sign up for Marriott Convoy for free for your chance to win big!
To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
