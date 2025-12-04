Official Storm Watch Party Thursday, December 18th vs. North Bay Battalion

It's the third official Storm Watch Party of the season!

Head to Wild Wing Guelph at 320 Eastview on Thursday, December 18th to watch at the Guelph Storm take on the North Bay Battalion during the first of two Eastern Conference road trips during December.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Wild Wing to cheer on the team as the puck drops in North Bay. Plus the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Wild Wing by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section, at (519) 822-5191.

