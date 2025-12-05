5,062 Toys Collected in this Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game
Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
On Sunday, November 30th Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln, Rexall, and the Guelph Storm hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss game!
This year's teddy bear goal was scored by overage captain Charlie Paquette just over a minute into the first period! Paquette's goal brought on a storm of over 5,000 stuffed animals onto the ice. The bears were divided up and donated to over 25 local charities and not-for-profits within Guelph and the surrounding area.
North End Harvest Market
Shelldale Family Gateway
Eden House Care Facility
Stepping Stone
Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition
Ontario Veterinary College
Big Brothers Big Sisters Centre Wellington
The Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington
Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis
Michael House
West Willow Village Community
Wee Watch Guelph Wellington
Wyndham House
Immigrant Services Guelph Wellington
Eh To Zed Preschool Canada
The Elliott Community
Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service
Hope House Guelph
Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington
Community Resource Centre of North and Centre Wellington
Elora house
Mother Earth Childcare Centre
Kids Come First
La Garderie de larc-en-ciel
Highland Manor Retirement Lodge
The Salvation Army
St. Josephs Guelph
We cannot thank the Storm fans enough for their giving spirit this holiday season!
