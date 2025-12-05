5,062 Toys Collected in this Year's Teddy Bear Toss Game

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On Sunday, November 30th Brent Johnson of Wayne Pitman Ford Lincoln, Rexall, and the Guelph Storm hosted the annual Teddy Bear Toss game!

This year's teddy bear goal was scored by overage captain Charlie Paquette just over a minute into the first period! Paquette's goal brought on a storm of over 5,000 stuffed animals onto the ice. The bears were divided up and donated to over 25 local charities and not-for-profits within Guelph and the surrounding area.

North End Harvest Market

Shelldale Family Gateway

Eden House Care Facility

Stepping Stone

Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition

Ontario Veterinary College

Big Brothers Big Sisters Centre Wellington

The Children's Foundation of Guelph and Wellington

Guelph-Wellington Women In Crisis

Michael House

West Willow Village Community

Wee Watch Guelph Wellington

Wyndham House

Immigrant Services Guelph Wellington

Eh To Zed Preschool Canada

The Elliott Community

Guelph Wellington Paramedic Service

Hope House Guelph

Canadian Mental Health Association Waterloo Wellington

Community Resource Centre of North and Centre Wellington

Elora house

Mother Earth Childcare Centre

Kids Come First

La Garderie de larc-en-ciel

Highland Manor Retirement Lodge

The Salvation Army

St. Josephs Guelph

We cannot thank the Storm fans enough for their giving spirit this holiday season!

