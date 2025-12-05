Firebirds Come up Short in Peterborough, 3-2

(Flint Firebirds, Credit: David Pickering, Peterborough Petes) Flint Firebirds right wing Christopher Thibodeau(Flint Firebirds, Credit: David Pickering, Peterborough Petes)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Darian Anderson and Darels Uljanskis both scored and Mason Vaccari made 31 saves but the Flint Firebirds fell to the Peterborough Petes, 3-2, on Thursday night at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Flint's 12-game point streak was snapped in the loss

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Petes opened the scoring in the first period. Adam Levac carried the puck toward the net, deked to his backhand and hit Adam Novotny on the back door. He tapped the puck past Vaccari and Peterborough took a 1-0 lead.

Peterborough added to that lead late in the second with a power play goal. Matthew Soto hit Aiden Young in the slot for shot that he sailed through Vaccari to make the score 2-0.

The Firebirds answered in the third period as Uljanskis carried the puck toward the net and fed Alex Kostov whose shot was stopped. Uljanskis grabbed the rebound though and stuffed it through Easton Rye to get the Birds on the board.

Peterborough again stretched its lead to two though on another goal from Novotny. Levac brought the puck behind the net and hit Novotny at the right circle. He fired a wrist shot low past Vaccari on the blocker side and the score was 3-1.

Flint responded again later in the third with a power play goal of its own. Uljanskis fed Anderson who skated the puck to the left circle and flipped a wrist shot high past Rye's glove. The Firebirds would pull Vaccari for an extra attacker in the final minutes but could not equalize as they eventually fell, 3-2.

The Firebirds dropped to 19-7-1-1 in the loss while the Petes improved to 16-10-1-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Alex Kostov extended his point streak to 11 games with an assist. It's the longest point streak by a Firebird this season...Nathan Aspinall extended his point streak to nine games with an assist...Darels Uljanskis recorded a goal and an assist for his first two-point game in the OHL

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds continue their road swing in Kingston against the Frontenacs on Friday night. Puck drop at Slush Puppie Place is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

