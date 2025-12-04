Bulldogs 1st to 20 Wins on 2 Point Efforts from Malhotra & Jiricek

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Bulldogs opened the week with a Wednesday night showdown in their first meeting of the season against the Kingston Frontenacs, battling their way to a hard-fought 4 - 2 victory at the TD Civic Centre.

The Frontenacs wasted no time getting on the board, striking just 28 seconds into the opening frame to jump ahead 1 - 0. Jacob Battaglia sparked the play by connecting with Landon Wright, who slipped a pass to Tyler Hopkins in the slot. Hopkins ripped a shot past Ryerson Leenders for his 11th of the season on the game's first shot attempt. The Bulldogs pushed to draw even, generating a quality chance from Marek Vanacker, but Matthew Minchak turned his drive aside. Heading back the other way, the Frontenacs looked to extend their lead with an attempt from Adam Kelly, only for Leenders to kick it away with the blocker. Brantford earned their first power play of the night after André Mondoux was called for holding, but the Fronts' penalty kill stood tall, highlighted by a backdoor look for Luca Testa that was denied. As the penalty expired, Battaglia tried to set up Niko KrmpotiÄÃâ¡ at the blue line, but Leenders shut it down. The Bulldogs continued to press, generating looks -- including another solid opportunity from Testa -- but Minchak flashed the glove to keep Brantford off the board. Despite a 13 - 3 advantage in shots, the Bulldogs trailed 1 - 0 after 20 minutes.

Kingston opened the middle frame with 58 seconds left on the power play and generated a strong chance from Hopkins, but Leenders shut the door. The Bulldogs pulled even at 1:44 when Adam Jiricek's point shot was redirected by Vanacker, who tipped it past M inchak for his 24th of the season. The visitors pushed to regain the lead shortly after, with Kieren Dervin finding himself alone in the slot, but Leenders turned him away with a blocker save. Brantford earned another power play and created several strong opportunities, including looks from Adam Benak and Caleb Malhotra, yet Minchak stood tall. The Bulldogs grabbed the lead at 11:59 on the man advantage. Adam Benak set up a one-timer, and after Jiricek regained possession, he found Jake O'Brien on the wing, where O'Brien ripped home his 11th of the season. Leenders made another key blocker save on Wright before the horn sounded, sending Brantford into the second intermission up 2 - 1.

Early in the third, Malhotra ripped a shot off the post, and the rebound came right back to him, but he couldn't pull it to his forehand for a follow -up chance. He made good on his next opportunity at 5:15, restoring the Bulldogs' two -goal cushion. Vanacker found Malhotra in the slot, and he snapped home his 11th of the year to make it 3 - 1. Brantford kept pushing as Minchak went down in his crease, with Owen Protz jamming at the loose puck and drawing another power play. The Bulldogs nearly capitalized when Jett Luchanko broke free, but Minchak turned him away. Kingston trimmed the lead at 9:49, pulling within one when Vann Williamson fed Aleks Kulemin in the slot, and he fired home his third of the season. The Frontenacs continued to press late, pulling their goaltender in search of the equalizer. Hopkins generated a dangerous look, and Tomas Pobezal attempted to jam the rebound past Leenders, but the Bulldogs' netminder stood tall. Brantford sealed the win with an empty -netter from Cooper Dennis, who scored his 14th of the year to lock down a 4 - 2 Bulldogs victory.

