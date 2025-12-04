Game Day, Game 28, Firebirds at Petes - 7:05 p.m.

Published on December 4, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Peterborough Memorial Centre

Peterborough, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: Flint's 11-game win streak came to an end on Sunday evening in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Sarnia Sting. Alex Kostov recorded an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games, the longest streak by a Firebird this year.

MAN OF THE MONTH: Nathan Aspinall was named the OHL's Player of the Month for November on Tuesday. The New York Rangers prospect led the league in scoring in November with 11 goals and 13 assists. Aspinall enters December on an eight-game point streak and currently leads Flint in points with 38 so far this season. He is the first Firebird to receive this honor since Brennan Othmann in October, 2022.

A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER: Flint finished the month of November with a 11-2-0-1 record. The Firebirds climbed from sixth place in the Western to third, and only a point away from the top spot. Alex Kostov and Nathan Aspinall were both named OHL Player of the Week during November, as Flint won the most games in the league. The Firebirds played 14 games in 30 days in November, their busiest month of the season.

LIGHT IT UP LOMBARDI: Jimmy Lombardi enters play on a five-game goal streak, with seven total over the stretch. The Los Angeles Kings prospect has scored 18 goals this season, all of which have come in his last 17 games. Lombardi is the only Firebird to record a goal in five-consecutive games this year and he has done it twice.

STRONG BETWEEN THE PIPES: Overage goaltender Mason Vaccari finished November by winning his last eight starts with a .918 SV% and 2.34 GAA in those games. The eight wins were tied for the most in the league in November. Vaccari enters December with an OHL-best 15 wins and recently committed to Stonehill College in the NCAA.

ODDS AND ENDS: Peterborough features two former Flint defensemen, James Petrovski and Grayden Strohack. Petrovski was traded from Flint to Owen Sound in November, 2022, then traded to Peterborough prior to this season. Strohack was dealt to Peterborough in January, 2024 prior to the trade deadline for three OHL Priority Selection Draft picks.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will continue their road trip tomorrow night in Kingston against the Frontenacs. Puck drop at Slush Puppie Place is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.