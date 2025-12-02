Firebirds Ranked 8th in CHL Top-10 Rankings for Week 10 & 11

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) unveiled on Tuesday its combined Week 10 & 11 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds check in at number eight on the list, their first time in the Top-10 Rankings this season and the first time since the 2021-22 season that they have appeared on the list.

Flint is one of four OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Brantford Bulldogs (1), Ottawa 67's (5) and Windsor Spitfires (9). The Firebirds were ranked fourth in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

From the CHL's article:

"The Flint Firebirds (19-6-1-1) debut at No. 8 thanks to the CHL's longest active point streak at 12 games (11-0-0-1), with New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall and Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi both sitting among the OHL's top offensive threats as Flint closes in on the CHL win leaders."

8. Flint Firebirds (OHL): Powered by the longest active point streak in the CHL at 12 games (11-0-0-1), the Flint Firebirds (19-6-1-1) make their CHL Top-10 debut of the 2025-26 season at No. 8 in this week's rankings. Flint's run has seen them surge up the OHL standings, with their only blemish in the last 28 days coming in Sunday's 3-2 shootout loss in Sarnia after reeling off 11 straight wins. During this heater, the Firebirds are averaging 4.33 goals per game and have scored four or more in half of those outings. Their 19 wins on the year place them in a share of the OHL lead alongside No. 1 Brantford, No. 5 Ottawa, and No. 9 Windsor, and just one back of CHL win leaders Everett and Edmonton (20). New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall (17G-21A in 24 GP) has been a major driver of Flint's success, sitting in a tied for third in OHL scoring with 38 points and riding an eight-game point streak (9G-9A), while Los Angeles Kings prospect Jimmy Lombardi (18G-16A in 25 GP) has been red-hot with goals in five straight and seven over that span, tying him for third among OHL goal scorers with 18 on the season. This week, Flint will look to keep its CHL-best point streak alive on a three-game Eastern road swing through Peterborough, Kingston, and Ottawa, where they'll cap off their trip against the No. 5-ranked 67's.

Games this week: @ Peterborough (Dec. 4), @ Kingston (Dec. 5), @ Ottawa (Dec. 7)







