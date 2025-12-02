Rangers Welcome Erie for 30th Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night

Kitchener, ON - After a hard-fought battle in Brantford, the Rangers turn to an early-week matchup, hosting the Erie Otters on Tuesday night for the 30th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Night. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PROMOTIONS: TEDDY BEAR TOSS

The 30th Annual Kitchener Rangers Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Tuesday, December 2rd, 2025, when the Rangers host the Erie Otters. Fans are encouraged to bring new bears to the game and, immediately following the Rangers' first goal, throw their bear onto the ice surface. Bears will be collected and donated to local charitable organizations just in time for Christmas.

The Kitchener Rangers are proud to partner with Canadian Tire's Jumpstart program, a national charity dedicated to providing children from financially disadvantaged families the opportunity to experience the benefits of organized sport and physical activity.

Thank you for making a difference in our community and helping spread joy this holiday season!

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Kitchener sit 5th in the Western Conference with 32 points, third in the Midwest Division, but can jump back into first place with a win tonight. The Erie Otters sit ninth with just 20 points in 27 games.

The teams have already met twice this season, with Kitchener taking both games for a 2-0-0-0 record. Their previous matchup came on September 26th at the Aud, where the Blueshirts struck for three unanswered goals on their way to a 5-2 win. Tanner Lam found the back of the net twice, and Christian Humphreys picked up three assists.

Over the last 26 meetings in the past five years, the Rangers have held the edge, posting a 16-7-2-1 record against Erie, including nine wins in 13 home games at the Aud.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (15-8-2-0)

Ranking third in the Midwest Division, Kitchener has earned 32 points in 25 matchups. Most recently, the Rangers faced the Brantford Bulldogs on Saturday, falling 4-3.

Avry Anstis opened the scoring for the Blueshirts with an unassisted goal. He now has five points on the season, including three goals. Christian Humphreys also scored unassisted, extending his team-leading total to 29 points (10G, 19A).

Tanner Lam enters the game recording at least one assist in each of his last three games. He will look to continue his point streak against a team he scored twice against in their last matchup.

Drafted Rangers:

Among eight players drafted to the NHL, four were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other four players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), and Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (9-16-1-1)

The Erie Otters also saw action on Saturday, hosting the Peterborough Petes, coming away with a convincing 5-2 victory.

Dylan Edwards, the team's top scorer, contributed a goal and two assists, boosting his season total to 29 points. Michael Dec, the team's second leading scorer, who started the season with the Owen Sound Attack, kept pace with Edwards, adding a power-play goal and two assists to reach 27 points, including 18 assists, trailing Edwards by four goals. Dec recorded one assist in two games with Owen Sound against the Rangers this season.

Noah Erliden stopped the majority of shots he faced to finish the game with an impressive .941 save percentage, continuing his standout season for the Otters.

Drafted Otters:

The Otters have one NHL draft pick: Ty Henry (Chicago Blackhawks), who was selected in 2024. Henry has yet to feature in a game for the Otters this season.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

HOLIDAY BONUS

This season of giving means more than ever. In collaboration with Rangers Reach, we are excited to announce the launch of a special Holiday Bonus 50/50 Raffle with proceeds supporting Clarky's Kids, a program dedicated to supporting young cancer patients and their families. Together, Rangers Nation, we can make a difference.

Get your tickets now at rangers5050.com

Broadcast Coverage:

Tuesday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Friday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

Kitchener will continue down the 401for a Wednesday night showdown against the Knights. Puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Canada Life Place. Kitchener return to The Aud Friday night to host an Eastern Conference foe, the Peterborough Petes. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







