Fronts this Week: It's Teddy Bear Toss Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Friday, December 5th - Teddy Bear Toss - vs Flint Firebirds - Presented by: Cataraqui Centre

We're getting into the Holiday season, which means it's time for everyone's favourite game of the year! Teddy Bear Toss night is this Friday night! This year we want to break our own record and get a minimum if 4,000 bears thrown out on the ice after the Fronts score their first goal of the game! Let's rally together and help out those in need in our own community and break the record Fronts fans!

On the ice, the Frontenacs face off against the Flint Firebirds for the only time on home ice. The Firebirds are rolling so far this season, sitting third in the Western Conference and tied for third in the overall league standings. Led by New York Rangers draft pick Nathan Aspinall and LA Kings draft choice Jimmy Lombardi, the Firebirds are cruising right now on an 11-0-0-1 streak.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Darels Uljanskis (ANA)

Jimmy Lombardi (LA)

Nathan Aspinall (NYR)

Ryan Fellinger (TOR)

Charlie Murata (8th overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection)

Mason Vaccari (First game back in Kingston since being traded over the summer)

Saturday, December 6th - Special Olympics Night - vs Barrie Colts

We are proud to be teaming with Special Olympics Ontario to promote inclusion through the power of sport! We're teaming up with Special Olympics Ontario and Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) to raise funds and awareness for individuals with an intellectual disability.

The Frontenacs welcome in the Barrie Colts for the first time this season and it's the first time these two teams have played each other in Kingston since the heated seven game series in the second round of the 2025 playoffs. It should be a great environment inside Slush Puppie Place as the black and gold look for some revenge after the Colts beat the Fronts 2-1 last Saturday night in Barrie.

Visiting Players to Watch:

Brad Gardiner (DAL)

Emil Hemming (DAL)

Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI)

Evan Passmore (NYR)

Gabriel Eliasson (OTT)

Cole Beaudoin (UTA)

The Rest of the Week:

at Brantford Bulldogs - 7:00pm puck drop - Wednesday, December 3rd







