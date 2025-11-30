Fronts Ready for Attack, Head to Owen Sound Sunday Afternoon

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Owen Sound - The Frontenacs will finish a busy weekend in Owen Sound on Sunday afternoon. The third game in three days is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Kingston enters Sunday still looking for their first points this weekend, but that doesn't mean they haven't played well. Saturday night, the Frontenacs pushed the Barrie Colts to the limits but ultimately fell short by a final score of 2-1. Matt Minchak was outstanding Saturday night, making 42 saves. Expect Gavin Betts to get the nod from Head Coach Troy Mann on Sunday afternoon.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for Kingston on Sunday. The Attack have been excellent this season, entering this afternoon with a 15-11-0-2 record in a very strong Western Conference. In the east, the Frontenacs are looking to climb their way back up from seventh in the conference, which is where they currently sit.

In their two meetings a season ago, the Frontenacs swept the Attack. Both teams are coming off of losses last night and will be hungry to redeem themselves tonight.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Jacob Battaglia (#88)

The Captain enters Sunday on milestone watch. Battaglia has been sitting on 199 career points for two games now and came close to achieving that impressive stat multiple times in Barrie on Saturday night. The Fronts captain has been playing with an edge all weekend. Watch for him to eclipse the 200-point threshold in Owen Sound.

Owen Sound - Harry Nansi (#34)

Just like Tyler Hopkins, Nansi is a Leafs prospect who has really taken a leap during the 2025-26 OHL season. After scoring just 23 points in 67 games last year, Nansi has 34 points in 23 games to start the season. The 6'3" winger has been held pointless in his last four games. Watch for him to play with a little extra juice Sunday.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







