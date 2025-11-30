Generals Host Bulldogs for 27th Annual GEN-Erosity Toss

Published on November 30, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals host their 27th annual GEN-erosity Toss game when they take on the Brantford Bulldogs tonight at the TCC.

The Generals hope to regroup after nearly grabbing a point against the Ottawa 67's Friday night in the nation's capital. It was a hard-fought effort for Oshawa in which they slowed down a tough opponent, but a late backbreaker with 35 seconds left would be the difference.

After facing the second-ranked team in the East Division, the Gens have an even tougher task at hand as the top-ranked Bulldogs come to town for a third time this year. This is the fourth time overall this season the two squads have faced one another.

Speaking of Brantford, they saw their impressive 23-game point streak come to an end Friday night with their first regulation loss on the year to the Steelheads in Brampton. The Bulldogs did, however, bounce back with a win on home ice against Kitchener yesterday.

The key for Oshawa will once again come down to limiting open ice and slowing up the opposition. With Brantford's high-end talent, that goal is easier said than done, especially when dealing with Jake O'Brien, who has nine points in his three games against the Generals so far.

Oshawa was almost able to keep up with Brantford offensively in their last meeting but fell short 5-4. The Bulldogs controlled the flow of the first two matchups back in late October, limiting the Generals to just two goals in the two home-and-home games.

With the Gens looking to go toe-to-toe with Brantford's high-flying offense, expect Luke Posthumus to factor in as he is second in team scoring. Along with his quick release, Posthumus' passing IQ and on-ice awareness has been getting better by each game. The results have shown with him getting more time as the Generals' second line centre.

On Brantford's side, look out for NHL draft-eligible centre Caleb Malhotra, who has been outstanding in his first OHL season. Coming over from the BCHL, Malhotra has a terrific IQ, much like his father Manny Malhotra, and sets the pace with his playmaking abilities, leading to his 21 assists and 32 points in 24 games.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







