Generals Begin Tough Weekend in Ottawa

Published on November 28, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals head up to the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa 67's in their second matchup of the year.

This marks the start of a challenging weekend ahead for the Generals as they face the top two teams in the East Division in Ottawa tonight and Brantford Sunday.

The 67's took the first meeting between the two at the TCC back in October with a 3-0 victory that saw Ryder Fetterolf pick up one of his two shutouts of the season, stopping all 16 shots Oshawa threw his way.

Both teams have been feeling confident as of late. Jaden Cholette and the Gens got two straight shutout wins over Erie and North Bay in the past week before dropping a near comeback effort against the Kitchener Rangers in their last contest.

Ottawa comes in oozing the most confidence in their play, winning eight of their last ten and surging to third in the Eastern Conference. Jasper Kuhta and Cooper Foster have been heating up as each have seven points in their last five games.

The Gens have not fared too well in their last 17 visits to TD Place only winning seven of those games, but three of those victories came the previous season en route to a 6-1-1-0 record against Ottawa in the 2024/25 campaign.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV and FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







