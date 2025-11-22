Second Straight Cholette Shutout Propels Generals to Victory

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals picked up right where they left off last weekend, earning their second straight win by defeating the North Bay Battalion 4-0.

This contest would start slow, but the Gens would open the scoring for a second straight game thanks to a goal from their fourth line midway through the first.

After taking a near-side pass from Anthony Figliomeni, Lucas Teixeira snapped a quick shot from the circle that partially deflected off a Battalion stick and fooled Mike McIvor. It was Teixeira's first tally in the Ontario Hockey League.

Oshawa would keep pushing throughout the opening period with the lead and picked up their second goal thanks to Owen Griffin stashing one home from the side of the net after a hard-working effort from the top line in the attacking zone.

Griffin's team-leading 12th on the year got Gens Nation rocking even more and gave his team a two-goal advantage at the end of the first. The Generals played an outstanding first period not just offensively but allowing minimal chances the other way.

The pace of the game would get faster as the second period went on as Oshawa went back-and-forth with North Bay from end-to-end. The Battalion would get better looks, but more terrific defense from Oshawa and key saves from Jaden Cholette kept them off the board.

Late in the middle frame, the Gens would get a massive opportunity with a long five-on-three power play, and they made it count with Luke Posthumus one-timing a terrific setup pass from Griffin into a gaping net.

Just after the second penalty had expired, Aiden O'Donnell got in on the scoring right before the end of the second as he went backdoor and tapped in a rebound for his first goal as an Oshawa General. Two goals inside the final five minutes made it 4-0 going to the third.

North Bay would start the final 20 on their own man-advantage, but the Gens got a quick kill and would lock it down the rest of the way, conceding just five shots in the third.

Behind a loud Oshawa faithful of over 5,700 strong, the Gens came away with victory on the heels of a complete effort, outworking their opponent for most of the game and outshooting North Bay 34-21.

It was also the second straight shutout for Jaden Cholette, who stopped all 21 shots he faced tonight and has now turned away the last 48 shots against him.

Owen Griffin was in on three of Oshawa's four goals while Anthony Figliomeni, Aiden O'Donnell and Lucas Moore also picked up two points each.

The Gens look to keep it going when they wrap up their three-game home stand Sunday evening against the Kitchener Rangers on Steve Dangle Night. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Lucas Teixeira (1) from Anthony Figliomeni and Vadim Smirnov at 8:38

OSH 2nd Goal: Owen Griffin (12) from Anthony Figliomeni and Aiden O'Donnell at 14:25

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 3rd Goal (PP): Luke Posthumus (6) from Owen Griffin and Lucas Moore at 16:16

OSH 4th Goal: Aiden O'Donnell (5) from Lucas Moore and Owen Griffin at 19:58

3rd Period Scoring:

No Scoring

NBB Power Play: 0/2

OSH Power Play: 1/3

Mike McIvor (NBB): 30 saves on 34 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 21 saves on 21 shots







