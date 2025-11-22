Novotný Scores Twice in 3-2 Overtime Win over Kingston
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Kingston, ON) - On Friday, November 21, the Peterborough Petes were in Kingston for their fourth matchup of the season against the Kingston Frontenacs. Adam Novotný scored his second goal of the game 23 seconds into overtime to win the game for the Petes by a score of 3-2
Adam Novotný led the way for Peterborough with two goals and an assist, while Adam Levac scored and had an assist. Yanis Lutz, Kaden McGregor, and Carson Cameron each had an assist in the game. Masen Johnston stopped 25/27, picking up his first career OHL win.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (13:31) PP - Adam Levac (9), Assists - Yanis Lutz (10), Adam Novotný (11)
Kingston Goal (19:11) - Tyler Hopkins (9), Assists - Jacob Battaglia (16), Matthew Henderson (4)
Second Period:
Kingston Goal (13:27) - Tyler Hopkins (10), Assist - Maleek McGowan (10)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (2:12) - Adam Novotný (13), Assists - Kaden McGregor (7), Adam Levac (9)
Overtime Period:
Peterborough Goal (:23) - Adam Novotný (14), Assist - Carson Cameron (4)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, November 22, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Limited tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5., and Flo Hockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes right wing Matthew Soto vs. the Kingston Frontenacs
(Robert John Boucher)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Masen Johnston
(Robert John Boucher)
