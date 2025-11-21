Annual 67's Toy Drive Returns to Support Local Youth

OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's and the OSEG Foundation's Youth Advisory Council are once again partnering to run a holiday Toy Drive supporting youth in the local community.

Fans can drop off donations of new, unwrapped toys at home games from November 28 to December 5 at the designated booth on the concourse near Section 20. Toys can also be dropped off at the TD Place Box Office between games.

All donated items will be delivered to local community houses, where they will be distributed to children and families during the holiday season.

This initiative seeks to ensure that youth in the community have a brighter, more joyful winter. The annual toy drive remains a vital opportunity for fans and community members to support local children during the holiday season and uphold the tradition of giving.







