Attack Take Down Storm Storm
Published on November 21, 2025 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Attack are victorious over the Storm in Friday night's high scoring thriller.
Jett Luchanko earns second star honours registering 5 assists and going +3 on the night. Charlie Paquette had his second career hat trick, while Illia Shybinskyi potted a pair.
Attendance and 50/50...
Thank you, Storm fans, for being a part of our 4,848-person crowd at today's game. The winning 50/50 number was M-4728393 and the jackpot was $4,515.00, in support of Guelph Ringette Association!
Up Next...
The Storm are back in action tomorrow, Saturday, November 22nd as the Flint Firebirds come to town for the first team this season. The first 1000 fans to enter gate 6 will receive a replica mini banner celebrating Dustin Brown. The game will be the hockey club's most recent homecoming game for Storm alumni and their families. Don't miss your chance to watch Storm history unfold, secure your tickets now, online here or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.
