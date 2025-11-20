Guelph Storm Selected to Host the 2027 Memorial Cup Presented by Kubota

Guelph Storm News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is pleased to announce that the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) have been selected to host the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota. The 107th edition of the CHL's championship event will be staged in Guelph, Ontario, in the spring of 2027, as the city celebrates 200 years since its founding in 1827. Exact dates for the tournament will be announced at a later time.

As part of today's announcement, the CHL, OHL, and Guelph Storm will host a formal press conference tomorrow (November 21) at 2:00 p.m. ET at the Storm's home arena (50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON, N1H 3T9). Members of the media interested in attending are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting Christopher Séguin, CHL Manager of Media Relations, at [email protected].

Guelph was selected following a competitive bidding process among OHL clubs interested in hosting the 2027 tournament. Earlier this fall, the Storm and the Kitchener Rangers were identified as the two finalist organizations in contention to host the event. After formal presentations and site visits, the final decision was made by the 2027 Memorial Cup Site Selection Committee, an independent panel of five leaders from across the sports and business communities: Annie Rummel (former CEO, Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau), Colin Campbell (Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations, NHL), Shawn Redmond (Vice President and General Manager, TSN/RDS), Aaron Fransen (Lawyer, Stikemans), and Dean McIntosh (Senior Vice President of Revenue, Fan Experience & Community Impact, Hockey Canada). Each bid was evaluated across four key categories: Business Operations, Community Engagement & Atmosphere, Event Logistics, and Hockey Operations.

"We are thrilled to be bringing the 2027 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota to Guelph," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "The Storm put forward an outstanding bid that showcased not only their organizational strength, but also the passion, vision, and community spirit that make the Royal City such a special junior hockey market. With the Memorial Cup returning to Guelph in the same year the city marks its bicentennial, fans can expect an unforgettable event that celebrates Guelph's history and the tournament's rich tradition, while providing a world-class experience for players, fans, and partners alike."

"The Storm have established themselves as one of the premier franchises in the Canadian Hockey League, with four OHL championships and an impressive group of distinguished alumni that have gone on to do great things both in the game of hockey and in professional life," added OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Guelph's passionate fan base and first-class facilities make them an ideal host for this prestigious tournament. I have no doubt the Storm will be driven to capture their first-ever Memorial Cup title on home ice, and we look forward to an unforgettable event in 2026."

"Hosting the Memorial Cup in 2027 is an incredible honour for our organization and our city," stated Scott Walker, Guelph Storm Partner and President of Hockey Operations. "This event is the pinnacle of junior hockey, and bringing it to Guelph during our bicentennial year makes it even more special. We're excited to showcase our passionate fans, our community, and the tradition of excellence that defines the Storm."

"I am absolutely thrilled the Memorial Cup is coming to Guelph! We're ready to make this unforgettable event the centrepiece of Guelph's bicentennial celebrations in 2027," said Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph. "With the Guelph Storm, we look forward to showcasing Guelph's passion for hockey, celebrating our vibrant community, and welcoming fans from across the country to experience everything we have to offer."

"We're excited that Guelph has been chosen to host the 2027 Memorial Cup, and we're looking forward to our continued partnership as the Official Presenting Partner," declared Steve Sweetnam, Marketing Director for Kubota Canada. "The Memorial Cup isn't just a championship-it's a gathering that celebrates community, our sports heritage, and the passion for hockey that brings Canadians together. At Kubota Canada, we value the CHL's contribution to youth development in local communities, and we're delighted to share the excitement this tournament brings to Guelph and fans nationwide."

With Guelph set to mark 200 years in 2027 since its establishment in 1827, the City and the Storm plan to work closely with community partners to integrate the Memorial Cup into a broader calendar of bicentennial events. Together, they will aim to create a festival-style atmosphere that brings people downtown and throughout the Royal City, connecting hockey enthusiasts and non-hockey fans alike through concerts, outdoor activations, community initiatives, and family-friendly programming tied to the tournament.

The Guelph Storm and the City of Guelph share a rich history with the Memorial Cup. The Storm have competed in six Memorial Cups (1996, 1998, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2019) and previously hosted the event in 2002, marking the franchise's first time staging the tournament. While the Storm franchise is still seeking its first Memorial Cup title, Guelph hockey fans have twice celebrated CHL supremacy, with the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters capturing the trophy in 1952 and the Guelph Platers doing so in 1986. The city also played a role as a co-host of the 1962 Memorial Cup alongside Kitchener and Hamilton.

With a talented young core in place, the Guelph Storm have built an exciting foundation heading into 2026-27. In goal, 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Zachary Jovanovski - a B-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting and a participant at next week's 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge - projects as a key piece alongside 2027 NHL Draft-eligible Collin Ellsworth, who earned a silver medal with Canada Red at the 2024 U17 World Challenge. On the blue line, Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Quinn Beauchesne and 2026 NHL Draft-eligible defenceman Eric Frossard form a promising pairing that is expected to play an important role on the Storm's blue line moving forward. Up front, Jaakko Wycisk, the second-overall pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, and 2026 NHL Draft-eligible Carter Stevens headline an emerging forward group that gives Guelph an exciting mix of high-end skill and growing talent.

In 2027, the Guelph Storm will be one of four clubs competing in the Memorial Cup tournament alongside the playoff champions from each of the OHL, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), and Western Hockey League (WHL). The 2027 Memorial Cup will follow the 2025 tournament in Rimouski, Québec, and the 2026 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, which will be hosted by the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL in Kelowna, B.C., from May 21-31, 2026.

The most recent Memorial Cup was held last spring in Rimouski, where the London Knights defeated the Medicine Hat Tigers 4-1 in the final to win the franchise's third CHL championship. With that victory, London joined the Cornwall Royals, Kamloops Blazers, and Windsor Spitfires as the only clubs to win three Memorial Cup titles since 1972.







